Eight Held Over Decanting, Selling Loose Petrol

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 11:20 AM

Eight held over decanting, selling loose petrol

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Civil Defense department arrested eight shopkeepers over gas decanting and operating mini petrol stations.

According to official source here on Friday, the teams conducted raids at various areas and arrested Ghulam Mohiuddin from City Jhumra chowk, Usman and Asadullah from Chak No 100-JB, Abdullah from 51-JB, Adnan and Imran from Bhaiwala over refilling LPG gas.

The teams also nabbed Ali Raza from Kookianwala chowk and Sakhawat from Bohrr Chowk, Razaabad over installing petrol machines illegally.

Separate cases were registered against all accused.

