Eight held over Ramadan ordinance violation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :The tehsil administration held eight persons for violating Ramadan ordinance in the city during the last 24 hours.

According to spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner City Muhammad Zubair during inspection in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area caught eight persons for selling eatable items in hotels, restaurants and by setting up stalls on roadsides.

They were handed over to concerned police for registration of cases.