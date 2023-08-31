Open Menu

Eight Held With 6kg Hashish, Alcoholic Liquid

Umer Jamshaid Published August 31, 2023 | 06:15 PM

Eight held with 6kg Hashish, alcoholic liquid

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :Muzaffargarh police continued the crackdown on drug peddlers and bootleggers on the orders of DPO Syed Husnain Haidar and arrested eight accused yielding recovery of over six kilograms of Hashish and 195 litres of alcoholic liquid during the last 24 hours.

A police spokesman said that PS City Kot Addu SHO Azhar Haidar, leading a team, arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over three kilograms of Hashish from their possession.

Six more accused were arrested from other parts of the district and over three kilograms of Hashish and 195 litres of alcoholic liquid were recovered from them. All the eight accused were put in the lock-up.

DPO said that police would continue operations against drug dealers to eliminate the menace of narcotics from society.

