Eight held with contraband

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight accused and recovered hashish, liquor and illicit weapons from them.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, police arrested -- Haseeb Daniyal, Zain, Shehroz, Saghir Ahmed, Imran Faisal, Jaffar Qadeer, Ashiq Hussain and Tanveer Ahmed and recovered 2.

1kg hashish, 12 liters of liquor, pistol and several bullets from their possession.

Further investigation was under way, said police.