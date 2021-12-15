UrduPoint.com

Eight Held With Contraband

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 05:12 PM

Eight held with contraband

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 1.

580 kg hashish, 65 liters liquor, a rifle 7mm, a pistol 30 bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They accused were identified as Manzoor, Pervaiz, Ansar, Saleem, Hanif, Osama, Ghuffarand Azeem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From

Recent Stories

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G A ..

Return of the Flip: TIME Names Galaxy Z Flip3 5G Among 2021’s 100 Best Inventi ..

10 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Educati ..

RAK Ruler meets Estonia&#039;s Minister of Education and Research

16 minutes ago
 Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further ..

Samsung Renames its Mobile Business as MX, Further Strengthening Commitment to I ..

25 minutes ago
 Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

Week long entrepreneurial drive started at IIU

3 minutes ago
 FESCO to hold open court on Friday

FESCO to hold open court on Friday

4 minutes ago
 Belgian trial starts over UK migrant truck deaths

Belgian trial starts over UK migrant truck deaths

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.