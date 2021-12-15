Eight held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 1.

580 kg hashish, 65 liters liquor, a rifle 7mm, a pistol 30 bore and a Kalashnikov from them.

They accused were identified as Manzoor, Pervaiz, Ansar, Saleem, Hanif, Osama, Ghuffarand Azeem.

Cases have been registered against the accused.