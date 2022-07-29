Eight held with contraband

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Friday to have arrested eight accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

According to police, teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight criminals, and recovered 100-liter liquor, 650-g hashish, three pistols and a gun.

The accused were identified as Arslan, Naveed, Mudassar, Sanaullah and others.

Cases have been registered against the accused.