SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested eight people with narcotics and illicit weapons.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers, the police arrested Yasir, Umair, Shahid Iqbal, Abid Hussain, Imran, Suleman, Zameer and Abdullah and recovered more than 8 kg hashish andillicit weapons from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.