SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Police claimed on Monday to have arrested eight people with contraband.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the police raided in different areas of the district and arrested Ajmal, Shakeel, Faisal, ShamsPervaiz, Abdul Rahim, Sajjad, Salman and Umer Abbas and recoveredCases have been registered against the accused.