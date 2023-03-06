Eight held with contraband

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2023 ) :Police arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Monday that during the ongoing drive,the teams of various police stations conducted raids under their jurisdiction and caught eight criminals,besides recovering 460 grams hashish,10 grams ice,60 liters of liquor,two pistols 30 bore and two guns 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Qaisar,Azhar,Arsalan,Kamran,Sajjad,Hayyat,Imran and Bilal.

Cases were registered against the accused.