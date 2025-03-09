Open Menu

Eight Held With Contraband

Faizan Hashmi Published March 09, 2025 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) Police on Sunday arrested eight criminals from various parts

of the district and recovered contraband from their possession.

Following the direction of District Police Officer Muhammad

Suhaib Ashraf, the police conducted raids at different localities

and arrested Bilal, Ashraf, Majeed, Khalil, Abdul Rehman,

Ramzan, Shoaib and Saeed and recovered 1 kg opium, Ice,

four pistols, 2 guns, 98 bullets and valuables worth millions

of rupees from them. The police also unearthed distillery.

Further investigation was underway.

