Eight Held With Contraband In Sargodha

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Eight held with contraband in sargodha

Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Saturday to have arrested eight accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within its jurisdiction and arrested eight criminals identified as Zubair Maseeh, Fazal, Mohsin Zafar, Iqbal, Javaid Iqbal, Samiullah and others and recovered160 liter liquor, 4 pistols, a gun and a rifle from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

