Eight Held With Drugs, Weapons
Muhammad Irfan Published February 25, 2024 | 05:00 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2024) Sargodha Police on Sunday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.
The police said teams of various police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused and recovered 1.3-kg hashish, 30 litres of liquor, two guns, a pistol and a rifle.
Cases were registered against the accused.
