Eight Held With Drugs, Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 06:48 PM

Police on Monday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Police on Monday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Teams of various police stations arrested eight accused and recovered 3.5kg hashish, 40 litre liquor, two Kalashnikovs and a pistol 30 from them. Cases were registered against the accused.

