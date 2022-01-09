UrduPoint.com

Eight Held With Liquor

Published January 09, 2022

Eight held with liquor

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested eight accused and recovered liquor and weapons from their possession.

During a continued drive against drug pushers and criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused and recovered 107 litres liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and 2 guns 12 bore from their possession.

The accused were identified as Arsalan, Qaisar Masih, Adnan, Muhammad Hussnain, DilawarHussain, Suleman, Tahir Iqbal and Abdul Rehman.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

