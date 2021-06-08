UrduPoint.com
Eight Held With Narcotics

Faizan Hashmi 17 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Eight held with narcotics

SIALKOT, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :-:Police claimed on Tuesday to have eight drug peddlers including a woman and recovered narcotics from their possession.

In a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals, the teams of various police stations raided in different areas of the district and arrested eight drug peddlers identified as Asghar, Abdul Rehman, Shahbaz Ahmed, Afzaal, Amir, Afzal, Saleem and Qamar and recovered 100 bottles liquor and 13.330kg hashish from their possession.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

More Stories From Pakistan

