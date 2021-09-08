UrduPoint.com

Eight Held With Narcotics

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 05:10 PM

Eight held with narcotics

Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession

SARGODHA, Sept 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2021 ) ::Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from their possession.

The teams of different police stations conducted raids within its jurisdiction and arrested 8 criminals and recovered 1.

310 kg hashish, 35 liters liquor, 2 pistols 30 bore and a gun 12 bore from them.

The accused were identified as Mazhar, Ghulam Raza, Bilal, Fakhar, Adil, Irfan, Bashir and Ahmed Ali.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

