Eight held with narcotics

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Police, in a crackdown, claimed to have arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons.

According to police, officials arrested Dilawar Maseeh, Salman, Nadeem, Babar Ali, Ahmed, Zeeshan, Shahid Zubair and Ali Raza besides recovering 3.31-kg hashish, 18 bottles of liquorand weapons.

Police sent the accused behind the bars after registering separate cases.