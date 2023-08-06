Open Menu

Eight Held With Narcotics, Liquor And Illicit Weapons

Faizan Hashmi Published August 06, 2023 | 04:10 PM

Eight held with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :District police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested eight persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to police, Danial, Amir Shehzad, Mustafa alias Ali, Usman, Sher Ali, Sufian Younis, Kaleem Ullah and Ameer Hamza were arrested with 2.10kg hashish, 5 litre liquor and illicit weapons.

Related Topics

Police Criminals

Recent Stories

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed announces Ministry of Finance Strategic Plan 2023-2026

8 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities throug ..

Dubai Customs builds workforce capabilities through 1285 training courses in 6 m ..

38 minutes ago
 Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO ..

Al Harbi becomes first Emirati consultant in WAHO Executive Committee

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Bolivian President on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Jamaican Governor-General on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRE ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and TRENDS Research Center sign MoU

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 August 2023

8 hours ago
 Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for ..

Ramesh Kumar terms mayor election as new hope for minorities

17 hours ago
 Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in M ..

Ukrainian Grain Cargo Train Partially Derails in Moldova - Rail Authority

17 hours ago
 Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motio ..

Judge Gives Trump Until Monday to Respond to Motion to Limit Social Media Use

17 hours ago
 PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Kari ..

PTI's Chief proved as certified thief: Faisal Karim Kundi

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan