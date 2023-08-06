Eight held with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :District police, in a crackdown against drug peddlers and criminal elements, claimed to have arrested eight persons with narcotics, liquor and illicit weapons.

According to police, Danial, Amir Shehzad, Mustafa alias Ali, Usman, Sher Ali, Sufian Younis, Kaleem Ullah and Ameer Hamza were arrested with 2.10kg hashish, 5 litre liquor and illicit weapons.