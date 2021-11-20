Eight held with narcotics,weapons:

Police on Saturday arrested eight accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Saturday arrested eight accused including a woman and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said that during the ongoing drive against criminals,teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested eight accused and recovered 240-gm heroin,40 liters of liquor, two guns of 12 bore, two pistols of 30 bore and a rifle of 444 bore from them.

They were identified as Asma Shaheen, Naseem, Amir, Waseem Ashraf, Muhammad Yar, Shafqat,Irfan and Ramzan. Cases were registered against the accused.