Eight held with narcotics,weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2023 ):Police on Tuesday arrested eight accused and recovered narcotics and weapons from them.

Police said teams of Jhawarian and Factory Area police stations conducted raids and arrested eight accused, and recovered 1.3 kg hashish, 22 liters of liquor, two guns, a pistol and a rifle.

They were identified as Murtaza,Umar Daraz,Qadir,Usman,Asghar,Zeeshan,Amir and Waqar.

Cases were registered against the accused.