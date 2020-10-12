UrduPoint.com
Eight Held With Weapons

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :-:Police claimed on Monday to have arrested eight criminals and recovered weapons from their possession.

During the ongoing drive against criminals, the teams of different police stations conducted raids within their jurisdiction and arrested 8 people for possessing weapons and recovered 4 rifles, 3 pistols and a gun from their possession.

They accused were identified as Muhammad Akraam, Saifullah, Nasir Nawaz, Nadeem Abbas, Javaid Iqbal, Amir Hayyat, Latif Abbas and Usman Haider.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

