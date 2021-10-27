UrduPoint.com

Eight Held With Weapons In Sargodha

Muhammad Irfan 36 seconds ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 04:15 PM

Eight held with weapons in sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Police claimed on Wednesday to have arrested eight people from various parts of the district and recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

The accused were identified as Muhammad Ali, Kazim, Naeem, Yasir, Waqas, Bilal, Qasim and Fayyaz.

The police recovered three guns of 12-bore, two pistols 30-boreand a rifle 8mm from them.

Cases have been registered against the accused.

