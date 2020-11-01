UrduPoint.com
Eight Houses Burnt To Ashes In Chachro

Sun 01st November 2020 | 06:00 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2020 ) :As many as eight houses were burnt to ashes leaving some inhabitants injured when fire erupted in a village Mubarik Rind, Chachro of Tharparkar district on Sunday.

According to details, suddenly the fire erupted in Mubarak Rind village of Chachro taluka, resultantly eight houses were set ablaze.

The villagers have started rescue and relief activity by their own.

Rescue 1122 and fire brigade vehicles rushed to the incident and injured were shifted to the hospital for medical treatment. The houses of Loto bheel, Foto Bheel, Esro bheel and others were completely damaged.

More Stories From Pakistan

