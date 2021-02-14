UrduPoint.com
Eight Hurt As Coaster Overturns In Narowal

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 14th February 2021 | 11:00 AM

Eight hurt as coaster overturns in Narowal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :At least eight persons sustained injuries as a passenger coaster overturned at Narowal in Sialkot early Sunday morning.

As per details, rescue sources said the incident took place when the coaster overturned as the driver lost control over the vehicle while trying to save another vehicle, which was coming from opposite side, a private news channel reported.

Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to Hospital for medical treatment.

Further investigation was underway.

