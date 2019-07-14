UrduPoint.com
Eight Ice Drug Dealers Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 14th July 2019 | 05:40 PM

Eight Ice Drug dealers arrested

Mardan , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2019 ) :Police in its ongoing crackdown against narcotics smugglers have arrested eight ice drug dealers (methamphetamine).

District Police Officer Sajjad Khan said all police stations of district were taking part in this crackdown against drug dealers.

He said that special teams on tip-off caught drug dealers red-handed and were shifted to prison.

Police said that overall 25 ice drug dealers were arrested since the start of operation.

DPO said that operation would continue unless society is clear from menance of drug.

He called on parents to be vigilant and keep close eye on activities of their children.

DPO underlined the importance of incresing awarness among general masses regarding drug abuse and its danger to society.

