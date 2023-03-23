UrduPoint.com

Eight Illegal Arm Holders Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 23, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Eight illegal arm holders arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Naseem Gul and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from officer Ali.

Similarly, Mandra police recovered 02 pistol of 30 bore from Taslim. While, Saddar Barooni Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Bilal.

Following the operation, Rawat Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza and 01 Pistol 30 bore from Tayyab.

Kalarsyedan Police recovered 01 Pistol 30 bore from Tayeb Mahmood and 01 Pistol 30 bore from Waqqas Tariq.

The Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police team said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued.

Related Topics

Police Aamir Khan Progress Saddar All From Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreem ..

Emirates Golf Federation, Palms Sports sign agreement to attract talents

6 minutes ago
 ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elect ..

ECP approached to revisit decision on Punjab elections

13 minutes ago
 Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th ..

Presight AI Holding to list shares on ADX on 27th March

36 minutes ago
 &#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign ded ..

&#039;1 Billion Meals Endowment&#039; Campaign dedicates 5 easy channels for ind ..

36 minutes ago
 MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collabor ..

MBRSC Signs MoU with e&amp; enterprise to Collaborate on Artificial Intelligence

37 minutes ago
 President confers civil awards on different person ..

President confers civil awards on different personalities

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.