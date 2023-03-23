Eight illegal arm holders arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2023 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Thursday, informed a police spokesman.

Taxila police recovered 01 pistol of 30 bore from Naseem Gul and 01 pistol of 30 bore was recovered from officer Ali.

Similarly, Mandra police recovered 02 pistol of 30 bore from Taslim. While, Saddar Barooni Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Bilal.

Following the operation, Rawat Police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Hamza and 01 Pistol 30 bore from Tayyab.

Kalarsyedan Police recovered 01 Pistol 30 bore from Tayeb Mahmood and 01 Pistol 30 bore from Waqqas Tariq.

The Police have registered separate cases against all of them and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Captain (Rtd) Aamir Khan Niazi appreciated the performance of police team said that crackdown against those possessing illegal weapons will be continued.