Eight Illegal Arm Holders Arrested During Crackdown

Faizan Hashmi Published December 06, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday, informed police spokesman.

According to the details, Bani police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Uzbek alias Ishaq.

Similarly, Civil Line police held Sarfraz and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession.

Airport police nabbed Usman and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and same police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ghulam Bahlul and 01 pistol 30 bore from Amir Shahzad.

Mandra police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Abu Torab. Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Ajmal and 01 pistol 30 bore from Arsalan ul Haq.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

SSP Operations Waseem Riaz Khan appreciated the performance of police team adding that action against the possessors of illegal arm holders will be accelerated.

