Eight illegal arm holders arrested during crackdown

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :Police have arrested eight illegal arms holders, and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession during a crackdown here on Saturday, informed a police spokesman.

According to the details, Waris Khan police recovered a 30-bore pistol each from Raheel and Adeel.

Similarly, Race Course police held Naveed and recovered a 30-bore pistol from his possession.

While, Taxila police nabbed three illegal arms holders, namely Asghar Ali, Abid, and Alam Zaib, and recovered three 30-bore pistols from their possession.

Gujjar Khan police recovered a 12-bore rifle from Abdul Razzaq.

Kalar Syedan police recovered a 30-bore pistol from Zahid.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.

Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams, abd said that crackdown will be continued against illegal arms holders without any discrimination.