Eight illegal arm holders arrested in successful operation

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2024) Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here Sunday.

According to police spokesman, Taxila police held Bilal and recovered 01 rifle 12 bore from his possession and one pistol of 9 mm from Yousuf while the same police nabbed Shahid, Ihtesham and recovered 02 pistols of 30 bore from their custody separately.

Similarly, Gujjar Khan police recovered one pistol of 30 bore each from Gulfam and Ghalib.

Following the operation, Pirwadhai police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Syed Khan.

Additionally, Naseerabad police recovered one pistol of 30 bore from Nasir.

Police have registered separate cases against the accused and started investigation.

Divisional SPs commended police teams for their efforts and said that strict action would be continued against those who possess illegal weapons.