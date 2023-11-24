Open Menu

Eight Illegal Arm Holders, Liquor Suppliers Netted

Umer Jamshaid Published November 24, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Eight illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 08 illegal armholders and liquor suppliers besides recovering illegal arms, and ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held Karim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed two illegal arms holders Hazrat Gul, Owais and recovered 02 pistols 30 bores from their custody.

While, Saddar Barooni Police recovered 01 pistols with 30 bores from Anjum.

Following the operation, Dhamyal Police recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from Bilal.

New Town Police recovered 06 litres of liquor from Numan.

Kalara Sydan Police recovered 03 bottles of liquor from Obaidur Rahman.

Jatali Police recovered 01 bottles of liquor from Ali Raza. Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the crackdown would continue against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders without any discrimination.

Related Topics

Police Numan Saddar From Airport

Recent Stories

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

12 minutes ago
 LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsib ..

LHC observes Environment Protection Dept responsible for smog

1 hour ago
 Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians f ..

Pakistan offers airlift for injured Palestinians for medical treatment

2 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with st ..

Imam-ul-Haq's wedding festivities commence with star-studded Qawali night

3 hours ago
 Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ ..

Nawaz’s most cases baseless, Imran is courts’ favorite: Bugti

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooper ..

Pakistan, Sweden agree to promote bilateral cooperation

5 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

8 hours ago
 No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader o ..

No reason to delay next elections: Senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Is ..

17 hours ago
 Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

Cricket: India v Australia 1st T20 scores

17 hours ago
 Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance ..

Donors to release $1.5 quick financial assistance after SBA approval by IMF boar ..

17 hours ago
 Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

Germany to seek debt rule suspension in 2023

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan