Eight illegal arm holders, liquor suppliers netted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) Police have arrested 08 illegal armholders and liquor suppliers besides recovering illegal arms, and ammunition from their possession during an operation here on Friday.

According to a police spokesman, Civil Lines police held Karim and recovered 01 pistol 30 bores from his possession.

Similarly, Airport police nabbed two illegal arms holders Hazrat Gul, Owais and recovered 02 pistols 30 bores from their custody.

While, Saddar Barooni Police recovered 01 pistols with 30 bores from Anjum.

Following the operation, Dhamyal Police recovered 01 pistol with 30 bores from Bilal.

New Town Police recovered 06 litres of liquor from Numan.

Kalara Sydan Police recovered 03 bottles of liquor from Obaidur Rahman.

Jatali Police recovered 01 bottles of liquor from Ali Raza. Divisional SPs commended police teams and said that the crackdown would continue against liquor suppliers and illegal arms holders without any discrimination.