Eight Illegal Arm Holders Netted
Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Police have arrested eight illegal arm holders and recovered arms, ammunition from their possession during crackdown here on Tuesday.
According to police spokesman, Race Course police held Waqas and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Sajawal.
Similarly, Jatali police nabbed Asif and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his custody and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Razzaq.
While, Dhamyal police recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from Fazal Wahab.
Following operation, Chontra police arrested Irfan and recovered 01 pistol 30 bore from his possession and 01 pistol 30 bore was recovered from Abdul Samad while 04 round pistol 30 bore were recovered from Javed.
Police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation was in progress.
Divisional SPs appreciated the performance of police teams and said that the crackdown against illegal arms holders will be continued without any discrimination.
