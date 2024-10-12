Eight Illegal Bird Dealers Arrested, Fined
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal birds dealers is underway.
During the operation, eight illegal bird dealers were arrested and fined for violations and 30 protected wild birds were recovered from their possession and their shops were sealed.
Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Region, Arooj Zaheer, along with her team including inspector Ali Raza Abass, Mudasir Abass and Ansar Riaz raided Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Bhera and other Jehlum River areas and nabbed eight shopkeepers for illegal bird hunting
After arresting eight bird dealers, 30 protected wild birds including parrots, partridges, doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops.
Deputy Director Wildlife Arooj Zaheer said that legal action had been initiated against the shopkeepers for violating the Wildlife Act. She added that the department had launched an operation and so far 171 illegal hunters and traders had been challaned. They were fined heavily and 43 animals and 240 birds have been recovered, she added.
Recent Stories
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
Chaudhry Salik Hussain is setting up revolutionary measures in the Ministry of O ..
Infinix HOT 50 Series Leak Teases World’s Slimmest Smartphone Featuring Ultra- ..
IHC to take up plea for recovery of missing lawyer Intizar Panjotha
PCB constitutes new selection committee
The Flagship Killer is Here: Can realme GT 6 Make a Mark in the Premium Smartpho ..
The arrival of the Saudi Minister of Investment and the investment of investors ..
“Will not forgive Amna Urooj,” says Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar
Pakistan women’s team set to face Australia in T20 World Cup
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seven power thieves nabbed2 minutes ago
-
Man held over hoax call2 minutes ago
-
Gynecologists advise pregnant women to stay indoors during peak pollution hours, smog season12 minutes ago
-
KP Food Authority conducts operation against substandard food items in DIKhan12 minutes ago
-
CM emphasizes protection of migratory birds12 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates new emergency block at Indus Hospital12 minutes ago
-
Punjab reports 149 new dengue cases12 minutes ago
-
UNICEF; Saba Qamar appointed as Pakistan’s first National Ambassador for child rights12 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrest criminal in injured condition, seized weopon22 minutes ago
-
Fresh armed skirmishes claim 11 lives, injure 8 in Kurram: DC22 minutes ago
-
British Council launches 2024 ‘Your World’ video competition, empowering youth with skills for s ..22 minutes ago
-
10 killed, 6 injured so far in Kurram firing: DC42 minutes ago