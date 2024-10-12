Open Menu

Eight Illegal Bird Dealers Arrested, Fined

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) A grand operation of the Wildlife Department against illegal birds dealers is underway.

During the operation, eight illegal bird dealers were arrested and fined for violations and 30 protected wild birds were recovered from their possession and their shops were sealed.

Deputy Director Wildlife Sargodha Region, Arooj Zaheer, along with her team including inspector Ali Raza Abass, Mudasir Abass and Ansar Riaz raided Kotmomin, Bhalwal, Bhera and other Jehlum River areas and nabbed eight shopkeepers for illegal bird hunting

After arresting eight bird dealers, 30 protected wild birds including parrots, partridges, doves and peacocks were recovered from their shops.

Deputy Director Wildlife Arooj Zaheer said that legal action had been initiated against the shopkeepers for violating the Wildlife Act. She added that the department had launched an operation and so far 171 illegal hunters and traders had been challaned. They were fined heavily and 43 animals and 240 birds have been recovered, she added.

