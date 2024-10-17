Eight illegal buildings demolished

The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams demolished illegal constructions on eight properties during an operation in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-I, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The Lahore Development Authority (LDA) teams demolished illegal constructions on eight properties during an operation in Jubilee Town and LDA Avenue-I, here on Thursday.

The LDA teams also removed encroachments during the operations.

Director LDA Avenue-I Assad Ullah Cheema supervised the operations which were carried out by the enforcement teams with the help of heavy machinery and police.

LDA officials sources told APP that several notices were served on the building owners before carrying out the operations.

LDA Director General Tahir Farooq ordered for continuing operations against violation of building bylaws and illegal commercial use in Lahore.

Earlier on Wednesday, the LDA sealed 68 illegal commercial buildings.