Open Menu

Eight Illegal Commercial Plots Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 27, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Eight illegal commercial plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority has accelerated crackdown on illegal commercialisation of plots in the residential colonies under its control.

In this regard, the enforcement team sealed eight plots for converting illegally into commercial purpose in Allama Iqbal Colony and sent challans to the court against owners here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, several notices were served on owners before the legal action. The sealed plots included plots No 3, 5, 7, 11 in A-block while Plots No 255, 374, 443 and 463 in G-block.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Court

Recent Stories

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional securi ..

COAS, Vice Chairman of CMC discuss regional security

2 hours ago
 Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI agai ..

Ahmed Daniyal, Shahnawaz Dahani ruled out ODI against Zimbabwe

2 hours ago
 Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark o ..

Making big claims, fleeing protest site hallmark of PTI: Tarar

2 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early tradin ..

PSX 100 Index touches 3,500 points in early trading hours today

4 hours ago
 SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deat ..

SC turns down plea to take suo motu notice on deaths during PTI protests

5 hours ago
 PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand op ..

PTI ends Islamabad protest after govt’s grand operation

6 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 November 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

Roche in $1.5 bn deal to buy Poseida Therapeutics

17 hours ago
 Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackma ..

Pogba's brother, five others, on trial for blackmailing him

17 hours ago
 West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends ..

West Indies wrap up 201-run victory as injury ends Bangladesh hopes

17 hours ago
 Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead o ..

Motta's injury-hit Juve struggling to fire ahead of Villa trip

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan