Eight illegal commercial plots sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2024) The Faisalabad Development Authority has accelerated crackdown on illegal commercialisation of plots in the residential colonies under its control.

In this regard, the enforcement team sealed eight plots for converting illegally into commercial purpose in Allama Iqbal Colony and sent challans to the court against owners here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, several notices were served on owners before the legal action. The sealed plots included plots No 3, 5, 7, 11 in A-block while Plots No 255, 374, 443 and 463 in G-block.