Eight illegal gas re-fillers busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Police arrested eight accused of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in different areas of Sargodha district, here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that district police raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested accused namely Arslan, Jahangir,Adil, Khalid,Yaseen ,Naeem,Roshan and Hashir while decanting gas.

They also seized equipment from their possession,spokesman added.

The Police have registered the cases.