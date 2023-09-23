Open Menu

Eight Illegal Gas Re-fillers Busted

Faizan Hashmi Published September 23, 2023 | 05:41 PM

Eight illegal gas re-fillers busted

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Police arrested eight accused of decanting LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) in different areas of Sargodha district, here on Friday.

Police spokesperson said that district police raided illegal LPG refilling points and arrested accused namely Arslan, Jahangir,Adil, Khalid,Yaseen ,Naeem,Roshan and Hashir while decanting gas.

They also seized equipment from their possession,spokesman added.

The Police have registered the cases.

Related Topics

LPG Police Arslan Sargodha Gas From

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

1 minute ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

31 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

1 hour ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

1 hour ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
 A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

2 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

2 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago
 MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosme ..

MEIDAM 2023 discusses latest dermatology and cosmetic medicine trends

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan