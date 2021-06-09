UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Illegal Goods Stands Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:02 PM

Eight illegal goods stands sealed

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed eight illegal goods stands on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed eight illegal goods stands on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the AC along with police reachedKarkhana Bazaar and sealed eight goods stands while four stands were also sealeda couple of days in the same area.

Related Topics

Police Same

Recent Stories

‘It is patriotism that barred me from working wi ..

26 seconds ago

Biden's Europe-bound press plane delayed by cicada ..

5 minutes ago

Macron vows to defy security fears after slap

5 minutes ago

VW ex-CEO charged with false testimony in 'dieselg ..

5 minutes ago

Services trade deficit shrinks 53.01% in 10 months ..

5 minutes ago

36 profiteers fined in faisalabad

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.