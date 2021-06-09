Eight illegal goods stands sealed

Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed eight illegal goods stands on Wednesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed eight illegal goods stands on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district administration said the AC along with police reachedKarkhana Bazaar and sealed eight goods stands while four stands were also sealeda couple of days in the same area.