Eight Illegal Goods Stands Sealed
Umer Jamshaid 11 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:02 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner City Syed Ayub Bukhari sealed eight illegal goods stands on Wednesday.
A spokesman for the district administration said the AC along with police reachedKarkhana Bazaar and sealed eight goods stands while four stands were also sealeda couple of days in the same area.