Eight Illegal Labs Sealed In DG Khan

Eight illegal labs sealed in DG Khan

Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed eight illegal laboratories in Dera Ghazi Khan last week

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Punjab Healthcare Commission (PHC) sealed eight illegal laboratories in Dera Ghazi Khan last week.

A spokesperson for the PHC said here on Tuesday that PHC teams visited 37 premises of labs in Dera Ghazi Khan, out of which, seven were functioning without registration where unqualified staff was employed, while one was found to be collecting samples for COVID-19 tests without securing approval from the commission.

Those labs were sealed include: Malik Lab, New Ibrahim Lab, Real Diagnostic Lab, Afras Clinical Lab, Real Time Covid Collection Centre, Test Zone Diagnostic Centre, Raza Lab and Excel Lab Covid Collection Centre.

On the other hand, Rawal Digital X-Ray Centre, Al-Shifa Lab, Ebad Digital X-Ray Clinic, AdnanDigital X-Ray Centre, Al-Mansoor Lab, Nishtar Lab and National Lab have been marked forsurveillance since qualified staff were working at the premises when the PHC team visited the labs.

