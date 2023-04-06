Eight illegal LPG refilling shops, five petrol units sealed

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :District administration launched a crackdown against illegal LPG refilling and sealed eight shops and five mini petrol pump units here on Thursday.

The operation was carried out led by Assistant Commissioner City at various places of the city under the directions of DC Umer Jehangir.

The civil defence staff also took the goods used in the refilling of LPG into custody and launched legal action.

DC said that the civil defence squad has been given the task to stop illegal LPG refilling adding that the mini petrol pumps in the city would not be tolerated. It was a threat to the precious lives of citizens due to LPG refilling.

DC directed officials concerned to ensure the inspection of fire and safety systems in plazas and commercial places.