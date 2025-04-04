Open Menu

Eight Illegal Oil Units Sealed In Layyah

Faizan Hashmi Published April 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Eight illegal oil units sealed in Layyah

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) A crackdown was carried out against illegal oil processing units in Layyah district, following the directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC)Ameera Baidar.

The operation, led by Civil Defence Officer Muhammad Tauqeer, resulted in the sealing of eight unlawful oil units operating in the areas of Mouza Samtia Nasheeb and Gadara Chowk.

The officer appealed to the public to cooperate with the Civil Defence Department by reporting any suspicious or unauthorized oil refining activities in their localities.

