Eight illegal private housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in an operation against illegal private housing schemes, sealed offices of eight societies, here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the FDA said that the enforcement team checked legal status of the schemes and found eight of those illegal in different areas.

The team sealed offices of Sultan Valley, Hamad Housing Scheme and two additional localities in Chak No 8-JB, Universal Town in Chak No 9-JB, Al-Noor Valley, Adan Garden, Bohlewal Town in 100-JB.

The FDA also demolished illegal structures made in the colonies and directed the developers to get approval before sale of plots.