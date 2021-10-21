UrduPoint.com

Eight Illegal Private Housing Schemes Sealed

Umer Jamshaid 51 seconds ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 05:30 PM

Eight illegal private housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA), in an operation against illegal private housing schemes, sealed offices of eight societies, here on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the FDA said that the enforcement team checked legal status of the schemes and found eight of those illegal in different areas.

The team sealed offices of Sultan Valley, Hamad Housing Scheme and two additional localities in Chak No 8-JB, Universal Town in Chak No 9-JB, Al-Noor Valley, Adan Garden, Bohlewal Town in 100-JB.

The FDA also demolished illegal structures made in the colonies and directed the developers to get approval before sale of plots.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Sale Housing

Recent Stories

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

Excellence in Oncology Care meeting opens in Dubai

53 seconds ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 1 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh set the target of 182 for PNG

11 minutes ago
 National Assembly offers Fateha for mother of MNA ..

National Assembly offers Fateha for mother of MNA Tahir Iqbal

3 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

KPT shipping movements report 21st Oct, 2021

3 minutes ago
 Third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95. ..

Third dose of Pfizer/BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine 95.6% effective

3 minutes ago
 Traders' issues to be resolved on priority: Mahesa ..

Traders' issues to be resolved on priority: Mahesar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.