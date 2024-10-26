Eight including cops, security personnel martyred in N Waziristan attack

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) At least eight people including four policemen and two security personnel were martyred and six others injured in a suicide attack on a joint check post of security forces and police in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil in North Waziristan on Saturday.

Police said the attack targeted the check post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali tehsil where the suicide bomber detonated his explosive laden rickshaw, martyring four policemen, two security personnel and two civilians.

Police said the death toll may rise as the condition of some injured was stated to be critical.

The injured who also included police officials were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched. Meanwhile, the area was cordoned off by the security forces.

