Eight Including Street Criminals Arrested In Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 04:14 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :The Karachi Police arrested eight accused from different parts of the metropolis during last 24 hours.

According to spokesman for police on Tuesday, the Gulshan-e-Iqbal police arrested three namely Abdul Hakeem s.o Abdullah, Agha Muhammad s/o Muhammad Gul and Usman s/o Muhammad Younis. The police also recovered snatched mobile phones, 3 pistols and a motorbike from their possession.

The Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell Gulshan apprehended a car lifter Umair Samoo s/o Saleem and recovered a snatched car and pistol.

As many as four drug peddlers namely Sajid s/o Noor Muhammad after recovery of 200grams of charas, Faisal s/o Abdul Karim with recovery of 115 grams charas, Ghulam Hussain possessing 1100 grams charas and Abdullah with 620 grams charas were arrested by Risala, Kalri, Garden and Gizri police stations respectively.

Cases against all arrested have been registered and further investigations are underway.

