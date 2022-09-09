Eight including street criminals, drug peddlers held

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The District City Police on Friday arrested 8 criminal elements including street criminals and others.

According to an official, arrested accused included 4 street criminals, three drug peddlers and a supplier of betel nut.

Accused identified as Asim, Sajid, Rashid, Asif, Sheharyar, Rab Nawaz, Sher Muhammad and Shehzad. They were arrested from the limits of Kalri, Eidgah, Kalakot, Kharadar and Nabi Bux police stations.

Four pistols along with rounds, betel nut, ice and hashish were recovered from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all arrested.