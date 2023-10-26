Open Menu

Eight Indian Navy Personnel Sentenced To Death In Qatar For Espionage

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 06:07 PM

Eight Indian Navy personnel sentenced to death in Qatar for espionage

Eight former Indian Navy personnel were handed the death penalty at the Court of First Instance in Qatar who were found guilty of spying on a submarine programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) Eight former Indian Navy personnel were handed the death penalty at the Court of First Instance in Qatar who were found guilty of spying on a submarine programme.

The defendants, who are former naval officers, have been imprisoned in Qatar since October 2022 on accusations of spying on behalf of Israel, according to a Khaleej Times report.

The sentenced Indian Navy personnel included Captain Navtej Singh Gill, Captain Saurabh Vashisht, Commander Purenendu Tiwari, Captain Birendra Kumar Verma, Commander Sugunakar Pakala, Commander Sanjeev Gupta, Commander Amit Nagpal and Sailor Ragesh.

The eight Indian nationals worked at Qatar’s Dahra Global Technologies and Consulting Services.

It is a private company that offered training and various other services to the defense and security agencies of Qatar, according to the Indian media.

The Indian nationals, all employees of Al Dahra company, were taken into custody in August last year.

The company was shut down in May 2023, Al Jazeera reports. The company had employed as many as 75 Indian nationals, most of them being former Navy personnel.

According to the report, the New Delhi had been granted consular access to the eight Indians and had been working to secure their release. The Indian nationals had their first trial in late March.

Meetu Bhargava, the sister of one of the detained officers, sought help from the Indian government to bring her brother back.

Related Topics

India Israel Company Qatar New Delhi March May August October Media All From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilater ..

UAE President, Ukrainian President discuss bilateral ties, regional, global deve ..

9 minutes ago
 &#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launche ..

&#039;Welcome to China&#039; tourism brand launched in Dubai

10 minutes ago
 Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘R ..

Business leaders and entrepreneurs convene at ‘Road to COP28’ event in Dubai ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on refo ..

UAE Parliament participates in IPU meeting on reforming UN Security Council

4 hours ago
 Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliame ..

Marwan Al Muhairi appointed rapporteur of parliamentary conference held on sidel ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quart ..

Caretaker Punjab govt to present next fiscal quarter budget on Monday: CM Naqvi

6 hours ago
Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Kha ..

Pakistan take concussion substitute for Shadab Khan

7 hours ago
 FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils ..

FIBA 3x3 World Tour Abu Dhabi Masters 2023 unveils New Wilson Game Ball Ahead of ..

7 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Shees Rest Area

8 hours ago
 69th International Congress of Aviation and Space ..

69th International Congress of Aviation and Space Medicine kicks-off in Abu Dhab ..

8 hours ago
 EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record n ..

EAD wild osprey population survey reveals record number of breeding pairs

8 hours ago
 BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

BoC reviews quarterly progress report of PHC

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan