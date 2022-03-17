UrduPoint.com

Eight Injure As Rickshaw Overturns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2022 | 04:39 PM

Eight injure as rickshaw overturns

Eight people were seriously injured when a motorcycle-rickshaw overturned near village Khudian, Kasur, here on Thursday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2022 ) :Eight people were seriously injured when a motorcycle-rickshaw overturned near village Khudian, Kasur, here on Thursday.

Rescue-1122 sources told APP that a rickshaw driver was carrying passengers from Dholan Hatyhar village when the three-wheeler turned upside down.

As a result, eight people -- Khurshed Bibi (40), Nusrat Bibi (50), Parveen Bibi (50), Abdullah Tariq (5), Abdul Rehman (7), Zeerena Bibi (32), Nabeela Shauqat (40),and three others sustained serious injuries.

The rescuers reached the spot and shifted the injured to DHQ Hospital Kasur.

