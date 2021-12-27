UrduPoint.com

Eight Injured As Bus Overturned In Fog

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 11:40 AM

Eight injured as bus overturned in fog

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight persons were injured when a bus of a private mills overturned near here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a bus of a Interloop mills carring workers when it overturned near Shreenwala, Gatwala due to fog.

As a result, eight workers identified as Shahwaiz , M. Talha Naila, Mariam, Maira , M. Rashid, M. Shahbaz, Faheem were injured. Four were shifted to Allied hospital and others were provided first aid.

