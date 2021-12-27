Eight injured as bus overturned in fog

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Eight persons were injured when a bus of a private mills overturned near here on Monday.

According to rescue sources, a bus of a Interloop mills carring workers when it overturned near Shreenwala, Gatwala due to fog.

As a result, eight workers identified as Shahwaiz , M. Talha Naila, Mariam, Maira , M. Rashid, M. Shahbaz, Faheem were injured. Four were shifted to Allied hospital and others were provided first aid.