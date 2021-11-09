UrduPoint.com

Eight Injured As Bus Overturns

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 11:19 AM

Eight injured as bus overturns

At least eight passengers suffered injuries when a speeding bus overturned near Pak hotel,national highway

OKARA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :At least eight passengers suffered injuries when a speeding bus overturned near Pak hotel,national highway.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Tuesday that four men and four women sustained injuries in the accident.

The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital after providing them first aid on the spot,said Rescue-1122.

Related Topics

Accident Hotel Women

Recent Stories

Talks with TLP will take place in accordance with ..

Talks with TLP will take place in accordance with the law: Fawad Chaudhary

6 minutes ago
 Russia Calling on South Korea to Promptly Approve ..

Russia Calling on South Korea to Promptly Approve Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine - M ..

2 minutes ago
 Ufone Football Cup Tournament continues with fierc ..

Ufone Football Cup Tournament continues with fierce competition at Qualifier rou ..

19 minutes ago
 UAE Press: Building a tolerant nation

UAE Press: Building a tolerant nation

51 minutes ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.28 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 250.28 million

51 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 November 2021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.