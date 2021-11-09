Eight injured as bus overturns

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

OKARA, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :At least eight passengers suffered injuries when a speeding bus overturned near Pak hotel,national highway.

Rescue-1122 spokesperson said on Tuesday that four men and four women sustained injuries in the accident.

The victims were shifted to DHQ hospital after providing them first aid on the spot,said Rescue-1122.