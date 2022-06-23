Eight injured as speedy van rams into tree

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2022 ) :At least eight passengers sustained injuries as a speedy van went uncontrolled and collided with tree near Zaheer Nagar stand.

According to details, a passenger van was coming to Multan from Burewala and went uncontrolled due to over speeding and hit with a tree near Zaheer Nagar stand.

As a result, eight passengers sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital where condition of two injured said to be critical.

Police concerned started legal action into the incident while van driver managed to escape from there.