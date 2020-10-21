Eight injured as van falls into ditch

Eight people including students and teachers were injured when a Toyota Hiace fell into a ditch near Kahuta here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2020 ) :Eight people including students and teachers were injured when a Toyota Hiace fell into a ditch near Kahuta here on Wednesday.

According to Rescue-1122, a Toyota Hiace was on way to Kahuta to Soar, when the driver lost control of vehicle due to break failure and while turning in sharp turn fell into ditch near Moori.

On receiving information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the three seriously injured namely Nagina w/o Muhammad Basit of 32, Tayyab s/o Zia Ur Rehman 22, Khaqan s/o Arif (Hiace driver) shifted to Tehsil Head Quarter Hospital (THQ), Kahuta.

Remaining victims were shifted privately, spokesman said.