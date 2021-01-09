UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Eight Injured In A Chemical Factory Fire Incident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 06:40 PM

Eight injured in a chemical factory fire incident

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight persons got injured in the blaze that broke out in a three-story building of a chemical factory in Haroonbabad Site Area here on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed to take immediate steps to control the fire.

Laeeq Ahmed informed CM Sindh that two laborers were rescued and extra ordinary efforts were made to control the fire with the help of six fire tenders and a snorkel.

The team of Pakistan Navy also joined the firefighters in their fire fighting efforts at the request of civil administration, said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

All the injured were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed and Burns Center of Civil Hospital Karachi, said rescue services.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that the personnel of Sindh Rangers also reached the spot and cordoned off the accident site.

The Rangers personnel also participated in efforts in fire extinguishing efforts along with the fire brigade, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Accident Injured Fire Chief Minister Pakistan Navy Rangers Martyrs Shaheed SITE Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Turkish actor Celal Ali says Islamabad is beautifu ..

39 minutes ago

Book on date palm diseases and pests released

46 minutes ago

India records 18,222 new coronavirus cases, 228 de ..

46 minutes ago

DHA adds new centre for Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

46 minutes ago

Energy minister tours East Coast infrastructure pr ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Community Development secures social b ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.