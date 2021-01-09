Eight injured in a chemical factory fire incident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2021 ) :Eight persons got injured in the blaze that broke out in a three-story building of a chemical factory in Haroonbabad Site Area here on Saturday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah took notice of the incident and directed Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed to take immediate steps to control the fire.

Laeeq Ahmed informed CM Sindh that two laborers were rescued and extra ordinary efforts were made to control the fire with the help of six fire tenders and a snorkel.

The team of Pakistan Navy also joined the firefighters in their fire fighting efforts at the request of civil administration, said a spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy.

All the injured were immediately taken to Abbasi Shaheed and Burns Center of Civil Hospital Karachi, said rescue services.

A spokesperson of the Sindh Rangers said that the personnel of Sindh Rangers also reached the spot and cordoned off the accident site.

The Rangers personnel also participated in efforts in fire extinguishing efforts along with the fire brigade, said a spokesman of the Sindh Rangers.